Lil Berete Pulls Up With The Deluxe Edition Of "Icebreaker 2"

Aron A.
April 11, 2021 10:03
Icebreaker 2
Lil Berete

Lil Berete offers the deluxe edition to "Icebreaker 2."


Toronto's Lil Berete delivered several bangers throughout 2020 as he prepared for the release of Icebreaker 2. The sequel to his 2018 breakout project was bigger and bolder than his previous efforts and included even bigger features than in the past. Sada Baby and 2KBaby assisted on the tracklist along with Nafe Smallz who he worked with in the past on "Money Sex & Drugs" and "No Distractions."

This week, the rapper keeps the momentum of the 2020 project high with the release of the deluxe edition. The eight-song project gets a four-song extension with British producer Unimerce serving as the only additional feature artist for the single, "One Week."

Press play on Lil Berete's project below and check out our 2019 interview with the rapper, "Lil Berete Is A Toronto Star In The Making: On Smoke Dawg's Legacy & International Success."

