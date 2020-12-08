mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil B Unleashes Brand New Project "Hoop Life 2"

December 07, 2020 20:42
Hoop Life 2
Lil B

Lil B releases 100-song project, "Hoop Life 2."


It's a strange time in the world but maybe that just means we all need a little bit more BasedGod in our lives. And thankfully, he isn't holding out on the fans. Lil B returned with yet another stacked body of work titled, Hoop Life 2, serving as the sequel to his 2014 mixtape that produced the infamous single, "Fuck KD." The rapper's latest project is 100 songs in length with a mixture Based Freestyles, remixes, instrumentals, and even a section dedicated to a few Chopped and Screwed cuts. Lil B also flexes his production chops a bit more on the project, as well, including nearly 20 instrumentals and four acapellas.

Check out Lil B's brand new project, Hoop Life 2 ft. Jo Jo Simmons, Andy Milonakis and more below. 

