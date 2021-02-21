LightSkinKeisha Is On Their Necks On "FDH"

You can't know LightSkinKeisha's hustle. Over the past few years, she's created a solid following for herself independently but 2020's run was an impressive one. She dropped off Talk That Talk before sliding through with Clones that included a feature from Blac Youngsta. She's been laying relatively low since the September release but it appears that she's revving up for a new campaign now that we're in a new year.

Given the recent news of divorces and break ups in hip-hop, LightSkinKeisha couldn't have picked a better time to release her new single, "FDH" which stands for Fuck Deez Hoes. It's an upbeat, bass-heavy bop with a repetitive hook that's bound to get stuck in your head at some point.

Check out the latest from her below.

Quotable Lyrics

Keisha, I don't do kickbacks

Big zip, I don't do nick bags

Twist the whole shit like a Zig-Zag

Bish want smoke? Let me hit that!