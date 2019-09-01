Le'Veon Bell was robbed back in June, but the circumstances weren't as dangerous as it may sound. According to TMZ, Bell was in bed with two women, who he believes are the culprits who took his stuff. On the 911 call, Bell tells the dispatcher, "she was in the bed, not wearing clothes when I left. So, I didn't see her. You know what I'm saying." When describing the second woman, Bell stated,"she was in the bed too. They didn't have clothes on." The damage was done in the few minutes Bell got up and left his bed, and the women stole what police calculated to be $520,000 worth of jewelry, clothes, money, and other items.

Good thing Bell just got offered one of the biggest running back contracts in the NFL. The New York Jet replenished his stolen goods, with TMZ reporting that the athlete just dropped $300,000 on some new drip. Bell dropped by the Icebox in Atlanta and left with a new chain, rings, a watch, bracelets, and earrings. The shopping spree included two 14 karat white and yellow gold zig-zag style diamond rings ($5,000 each), a 14 karat yellow gold Icebox diamond bangle ($20,000), a 14 karat white gold Icebox spike diamond bangle ($26,000), a 14 karat white gold Icebox nail bangle ($22,000), a 14 karat white gold diamond pinkie ring ($10,500), and more. Check out the gallery of the new ice here.