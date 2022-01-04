mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Leikeli47 Drops Off "Chitty Bang" To Kick Off 2022

Aron A.
January 04, 2022 15:12
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Chitty Bang
Leikeli47

Leikeli47 sets the tone for the new year with "Chitty Bang."


Anytime Leikeli47 pops out, it's only with good reason. The Brooklyn-raised MC remained quiet throughout 2021 but now, she's popping back out with some new heat. On Jan 4th, she blessed fans with her latest release, "Chitty Bang." The high-energy banger kicks off with dashing vocal samples reminiscent of Brooklyn's drill sound that snowball into a chaotic banger as Leikeili47 announces her presence. "Back in this mothafucka/ Entertainin' for you mothafuckas," she raps off the rip before diving deeper into flexing her lyrical prowess. It's an upbeat record that sets the tone for the year to come which hopefully includes the follow-up to 2018's critically acclaimed album, Acrylic.

Check out the latest track from Leikeli47, "Chitty Bang" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
You n***as pop shit
Like, my n***a, did you forget that we know you not with
Any inch of the real shit, so n***a, stop it
I ain't knockin' ya little hustle but watch it 

Leikeli47
Leikeli47
