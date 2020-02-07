During the late stages of Wednesday night, NBA veteran Andre Iguodala was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Miami Heat. The trade involved a total of six players including Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill, James Johnson, Justise Winslow, and Dion Waiters. Heat fans are excited to see Iguodala in action and are confident his experience will make the Heat a much better team.

Miami has been one of the surprise teams in the league this year and with this latest move, some feel like they can make a championship run. Earlier today, LeBron James was asked about the trade and what he thinks it will do for the Heat. As someone who has respect for Iguodala, James thinks the deal is great for both sides.

“I saw it and I was like, ‘OK.’ I think it makes them a better team because of his championship DNA, you add that to that championship culture down there,” James said per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “So it helps them right away. I know that ‘Dre is happy to be suiting it back up”

Iguodala won Finals MVP back in 2015 for his defensive efforts against LeBron so the Lakers star certainly knows what Iggy is capable of. Fortunately for LeBron, he would only have to face Iguodala and the Heat in the playoffs if they were to both reach the finals.