LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the midst of a huge series against the Houston Rockets. If they come away with the win, they will end up going to the Western Conference Finals where they will either play the Denver Nuggets or the Los Angeles Clippers. Last night, the Lakers came away with a 110-100 victory which put them up 3-1 in the series.

James Harden was kept to just 21 points in the game although he ended up taking upwards of 20 free throws. Following the game, LeBron spoke to reporters about Harden's ability to get to the free-throw line and how the Lakers need to do a much better job of putting a stop to it.

Per James:

“James is probably one of the best offensive players that we’ve ever seen in this league. He had 20 free throw attempts, and we’re not trying to put him to the free throw line…the guy is just so clever he still gets 20 free throw attempts…He’s very tricky with his moves in the paint…We can’t wait take away everything because of how great he is offensively.”

While Harden remains a problem, the Lakers have complete control of the series as the Rockets appear to be coming undone. On Saturday, the Lakers will have a chance to end the series, once and for all.