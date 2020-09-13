Last night was a magical one for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they saw their team do something they haven't been able to accomplish in 10 years. With a blowout victory over the Houston Rockets, the Lakers secured their spot in the Western Conference Finals where they will play either the Los Angeles Clippers or Denver Nuggets.

Both of these teams are going to be tough opponents, however, the Lakers seem to be up to the task. The Lakers are in a great position to win an NBA title, especially when you look at the two teams that have survived in the East. Regardless, this is an exciting time for the Lakers franchise, and last night, LeBron James spoke to the media about just how important it was to get to the Conference Final.

“I am a winner & I’ve always been a winner.... I understand what the Laker faithful were going through the last decade, not being in the postseason or competing for championships. I took that responsibility as well," LeBron said.

Depending on whether or not the Nuggets force a Game 7, LeBron and the Lakers will have to wait a few days before starting the next round. During that time, they will certainly be working overtime to prepare.