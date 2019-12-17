LeBron James is in his 17th season and is making a great case to become the NBA MVP. He was an absolute monster last week as he led his team to a 3-0 record while racking up some impressive stats. He averaged over 28 points per game, 11 rebounds, and 9.7 assists. These statistics made him a prime candidate to win Western Conference Player of the Week. The honor was well-deserved and he shared it with Bam Adebayo who got the same crown but in the Eastern Conference.

Upon winning the honor, LeBron took to Twitter where he thanked those who helped get him to where he is. Of course, those people are his teammates who he claims he wouldn't be anything, without. LeBron also extended some congratulations to none other than Adebayo who certainly had himself a great week, as well.

In Year 17, LeBron appears to be playing some of the best ball of his career and he has no plans on slowing down anytime soon. Not many players can say they were this good so far into their career but James is setting a brand new standard. The Lakers have the best record in the league and if they keep it up, they're going to be the favorite to win it all come playoff time.