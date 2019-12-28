Earlier this week, Kyle Kuzma's trainer, Clint Parks, posted a message on Instagram criticizing Lebron James.

Parks compared him to Kawhi Leonard, writing, “Watching Kawhi highlights from yesterday. NOBODY wants to speak on how sharp his skill set is compared to Lebrons. It’s clear who’s really in the LAB and who isn’t. Let me hear the excuses I’m on vacation I got nothing but time.”

By the time the post gained traction on social media, Kuzma fell victim to poor timing and tweeted "Call a spade a spade." Kuzma's tweet sparked rumors about his relationship with Lebron after the Lakers' loss to the Clippers on Christmas day.

Saturday, according to Bleacher Report, Lebron was asked about the incident: "Kuz came to me yesterday after practice and told me what was going on, and that was it."

He continued, "I've never met the guy. I don't know the guy. I couldn't care less about the guy. Whatever the case may be, I wish him the best."

The Lakers started the season on fire but have since lost four games in a row. After Christmas, the team is now 0-2 against their inner-city rival, the Clippers. For the Lakers, the timing on this needless drama couldn't be worse.

The Lakers' next game is Saturday at 10:00 PM against the Trail Blazers.