Over the last couple of years, Jason Kidd has served as the assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kidd has mostly been involved with the team's offense and for a few years, it seemed like he was positioning himself to become the next head coach of the team. However, this past year, numerous opportunities have been presented to him and there are various players who have been hoping for him to become their coach.

Today, Kidd officially got upgraded to a head coaching role although this time around, he will be heading to Dallas to coach Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. This is a big move for Kidd and he is already receiving support from his former players. For instance, LeBron James took to Twitter today and congratulated Kidd on the move although he noted that he is certainly going to miss the NBA legend in Los Angeles.

"Damn I hate to lose JKidd man but damn I’m happy for him at the same time! Good luck Kidd!" LeBron wrote. LeBron and the Lakers are in the midst of a lengthy offseason where they will look to rest up for what should be a promising season. As for Kidd, he will have his work cut out for him when it comes to this young and disjointed Mavericks roster.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images