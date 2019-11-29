LeBron James is arguably one of the best basketball players to ever step on an NBA court and over the past few years, his accolades and statistics have reflected this fact. James is constantly cementing his place in the NBA's history books and last year, his big accomplishment was surpassing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list. During the Lakers recent game against the New Orleans Pelicans, James reached yet another milestone as he hit 33,000 points. James is only the fourth player in NBA history to do this and now, he sits just three spots back of first place all-time.

The only players ahead of him right now are Kobe Bryant in third, Karl Malone in second, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in first. To celebrate this momentous occasion, James took to Instagram where he addressed his followers saying he's "Beyond Blessed."

LeBron is still over 5,000 points behind Abdul-Jabbar but if he keeps playing at this pace, there is a real possibility he could pass the Lakers legend. LeBron is currently 35 years old and has the physical makeup to play until the age of 40 if he so chooses. If this were to happen, we're sure many more records would end up being broken.

What do you think of LeBron's latest accomplishment?