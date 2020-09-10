When LeBron James entered the NBA back in 2003, there was a lot of pressure on him to succeed and win an NBA title. While he didn't get a championship right away, he eventually won three of them and is currently trying to win a fourth with the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite his relatively low title count, LeBron has been to the Finals a grand total of nine times which means he has racked up a large number of postseason wins throughout his storied career.

On Tuesday night, LeBron was able to win a massive Game 3 against the Houston Rockets, and in doing so, he became the winningest postseason player in NBA history. With 162 playoff wins to his name, no other player has more than he does, which is a very impressive accomplishment. Following this feat, LeBron took to his IG where he acknowledged the milestone, saying "All I can say is BLESSED!!!"

With a 2-1 lead in their second-round series, the Lakers are well set up to move on to the Western Conference Finals although it certainly won't be easy. Regardless, LeBron is going to be motivated to increase upon his record and potentially even win a fourth title.

If he continues to play like he has been, then it's certainly a possibility.