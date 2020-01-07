LeBron James is in year 17 and continues to be a dominant player on the court. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has enjoyed immense success this season and even leads the league in assists which is something he has never done before. His play has helped the Lakers enjoy sustained success this season, including the best record in the Western Conference, at 29-7. This past week, LeBron's efforts were rewarded as he won Western Conference Player of the Week. This is an award he has won before although winning it in 2020 puts him in legend territory.

According to Tim Reynolds, LeBron is only the seventh player to receive the award in three different decades. The only others to do it are Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Kevin Garnett, and Tim Duncan.

LeBron won't be stopping anytime soon. He is the first player to achieve 30,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, and 9,000 assists. In a few years from now, he will be in prime position to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the all-time scoring list. There are times when LeBron shows flashes of decline but for the most part, he's remained one of the most effective players in the league. As the year goes on, we can't wait to see what other records he breaks.