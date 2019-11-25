Bronny James Jr is probably one of the biggest names in high school basketball right now and for good reason. He is the son of LeBron James and is playing for Sierra Canyon with Zaire Wade who is the son of Dwyane Wade. As you can imagine, Sierra Canyon's games have plenty of star power in the crowd. During the first week of the team's season, they were without LeBron in the crowd because of his busy schedule with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron was feeling a little down about not being able to see his son play but was feeling much better when he got to see the outpouring of support from Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, who were front and center for the action. LeBron even took to Instagram to thank them for their cheers.

"My brother and sister holding me down while I’m on the road! This means so much to me, you guys have no idea!!" LeBron wrote. "This photo is surreal/crazy but a pure indication of why we been telling y’all this whole time it’s #BiggerThanBasketball. This is #FamilyBusiness to the fullest."

As the season goes on and LeBron gets more breaks, we're sure he'll be a mainstay in the stands at Sierra Canyon. It makes us imagine what it must be like to be a player on that team.