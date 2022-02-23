Throughout his historic NBA career, LeBron James has never shied away from making political statements. Some fans hate this side of LeBron, but this is mostly because they disagree with his remarks. Other fans are happy to see him speak out, as his platform is one of the biggest in the sports world.

LeBron has certainly focused a lot of his time speaking about racism, which is something he has experienced firsthand. He has endured hatred, and he has also seen similar hatred spread to other groups. With that in mind, LeBron took to Instagram last night with a T-shirt that shared a very poignant message about how hatred is learned, and not something that we are born with.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his religion, or his background," the shirt read. "People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

It's certainly a good message to spread, and it is yet another reason why LeBron is looked at as one of the most influential athletes in the entire world.





Now, LeBron will be looking to finish the season strong with the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been a bit of a disaster over these past few months.