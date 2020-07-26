Twenty-twenty has been a horrendous year for many reasons. However, prior to the Coronavirus and the disgusting acts of police brutality across the country, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter accident on January 26th. It was a truly shocking tragedy that had basketball fans around the world in mourning. It's hard to believe the news is still real, even though exactly six months have passed since the event.

Throughout the last few months, numerous basketball players have been offering up tributes to Kobe, especially LeBron James who currently plays for Kobe's former franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers. With the NBA reboot on the horizon, LeBron is back on the court for some scrimmages, and once again, he is paying tribute to one of his inspirations. As you can see in the image below, LeBron is wearing a finger band that features Kobe's number 24 on it. The band is purple and the number is gold which lends itself well to the Lakers motif.

The remainder of the Lakers season has been dedicated to Kobe and it would certainly be bittersweet if they could go on and end up winning the championship. We're sure Kobe would be especially proud if they did.