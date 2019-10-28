LeBron James might be one of the best basketball players of all-time but when it comes to his hairline, he ranks pretty low on the totem pole. Throughout his entire career, LeBron has been roasted for his hairline and how he always seems to hide it with his headband. Over the years, LeBron has made efforts to artificially have his hairline reinforced and for the most part, they have been successful. However, James has begun dealing with hair loss as a whole and has made even more drastic measures to have it replaced.

The only problem with James' new hair, is that it doesn't really respond well to sweat. While playing against the Utah Jazz on Friday, James' hair was looking pretty crazy and Anthony Davis let him know. This led to a headband adjustment from Lebron and some laughs amongst the Lakers bench.

As you can imagine, Twitter immediately picked up on what happened and LeBron was promptly roasted for the way his hair was looking. LeBron is probably used to these jokes by now but we've never seen him look like this before. It appears as though his teammates are genuinely concerned for him, while the internet his having a field day.

Hopefully, he can get this situation under control as quickly as possible.