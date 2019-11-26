It's safe to say LeBron James is one of the most popular players in the entire NBA and now that he's in Los Angeles, his rep has increased tenfold. While his first season in Los Angeles was filled with growing pains, the team is dominating this year and currently has a record of 15-2. Last night, the Lakers were able to defeat the struggling San Antonio Spurs and increased their win streak to eight games. LeBron had yet another huge game and fans took notice.

After a recent game, LeBron was seen leaving the court where he made eye contact with a young fan. Being the good guy he is, LeBron took his shoes off, removed the smelly and sweaty insoles, and gave the kid the shoes which drew some pretty massive cheers from the Staples Center crowd.

For those who aren't familiar with sneakers, the shoe in question was the Nike LeBron 17 in a special Lakers colorway which was covered in purple knit and gold accents. It's a beautiful pair of sneakers and we're sure the kid will be cherishing these for quite a while. It's always cool to see a gesture like this one and when it comes from one of the best basketball players of all time, it becomes even more special.