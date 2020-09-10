Throughout Michael Jordan's reign in the NBA, he was the sneaker king. His Jordan line with Nike was always the talk of the league and fans were always trying to get their hands on new colorways. In many ways, Jordan's became a massive part of pop culture and even if you don't like basketball, you probably know what Jordan's are. When MJ retired, the NBA needed someone to uphold the sneaker mantle and that role went to LeBron James. While he hasn't turned his sneakers into cultural phenomenons, he has certainly produced some great models.

One of those shoes is the Nike LeBron 17 which released at the tail end of 2019. LeBron has continuously worn this shoe throughout the season and the playoffs. Tonight, LeBron took the opportunity to unveil a brand new PE of the LeBron 17 as his team takes on the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their second-round series. As you can see from the photo below, the shoe has a purple and gold Lakers feel to it, although there is some red thrown into the mix to spice things up.

Of course, since this is a PE, don't expect to see these on the market anytime soon. Otherwise, the allure would pretty well be taken away. Either way, these are certainly a unique pair.