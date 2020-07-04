LeBron James was seen as the second-coming of Michael Jordan back in 2002 and 2003, as he made his mark with SVSM in Ohio. His high school days brought a lot of cameras and certainly a lot of hype. At the time, it seemed almost impossible that LeBron would be able to live up to that hype, although he ended up going above and beyond, much to the dismay of his haters. LeBron's high school days are still considered to be some of the greatest ever, with many fans going back into the archives to appreciate just how good he was.

In a recent hoop mixtape on Twitter, LeBron was heralded as the greatest high school basketball player of all-time. Of course, this statement created a ton of debate on social media, although James seemed to embrace it as he endorsed the mixtape on his page.

Throughout the clip, which can be found above, we see some of James' greatest highlights from his high school days. When watching this video, it's easy to see why so many people pegged him as being the next great player.

So far, LeBron has three NBA championships to his name and if he wins one this year, his legacy will certainly be cemented, with all doubters falling by the wayside.