NBA action has resumed in the Orlando bubble which currently houses 22 NBA teams. By mid-August, this number will be down to 16 as the playoffs begin and teams vie for the NBA title. So far, the bubble has led to quite a bit of entertainment, especially now that preliminary scrimmages are going down. The Los Angeles Lakers are the team everyone is trying to see right now, and so far, they haven't disappointed. In fact, yesterday, the Lakers took on the Orlando Magic and came out on top by a score of 119-112.

As you can imagine, LeBron James was a factor in the match as he dropped 20 points. Perhaps his biggest highlight was a piece of trash talk directed at none other than Michael Carter-Williams of the Magic. Without fans in the stands, cameras are picking up all of the trash talk, and it's already leading to some incredible moments on the court.

With the season officially rebooting next week, it will be interesting to see whether or not the league decides to put a delay on the court audio, as there is plenty of potential for some curse words. Of course, the fans won't mind but if little kids are watching, the language could wind up being problematic.

Either way, we're excited for basketball to come back.