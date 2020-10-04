LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently up 2-0 on the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. With numerous Heat players injured, it has become clear that the Lakers have a huge advantage when it comes to this series. Some fans are disappointed by the lack of competition while Lakers supporters are elated about what their team is on the precipice of accomplishing.

During Game 2, Heat veteran Udonis Haslem had some harsh words for his teammates as he felt their effort was lacking. LeBron got to play with Haslem during his stint in Miami and while speaking to reporters, LeBron noted just how great of a leader Haslem is.

“Check his résumé; it’s that simple,” LeBron said. “I mean, he’s put in the work. He’s been there through everything that the Heat franchise has seen. He’s seen it all, done it all. There’s not many guys that talk about it and also be about it, and he’s one of them. If you want to be in the foxhole, that’s somebody you want to be in the foxhole with.”

Game 3 of the NBA Finals goes down tonight and with the Heat looking at another game without two of their best players, it is clear the Lakers should come out on top. Although, stranger things have happened in 2020.

