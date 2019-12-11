LeBron James first achieved media acclaim during his time in high school with St. Vincent-St. Mary. James was a national sensation who was quickly becoming a superstar before he ever played a single game in the NBA. Eventually, James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and the rest was history. Since then, James has become one of basketball's greatest players and has three NBA championships to his name.

James' oldest son Bronny is also becoming a high school star and currently plays for Sierra Canyon. This season, Bronny and his team will take on SVSM in what will certainly be an emotional game for both father and son. In an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James explained what that game is going to be like for him.

“Obviously, everybody knows that St. Vincent-St. Mary is when I became or people started to recognize me from a national standpoint,” James said. “And for it to be, you know, 15 years later and my son is about to play a high school game versus my alma mater in our home state…it’s just a pretty cool thing, man.”

LeBron and Bronny will certainly have a huge full circle moment when this game happens and we can't wait to see it. If you're LeBron, you have to be proud of what your son has accomplished in such a short amount of time.