The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers last night with a score of 136-113. It was the first matchup between Lebron James and Carmelo Anthony since Anthony signed with the Trail Blazers this season.

"We got so much history," James told reporters, according to Bleacher Report. "We've been competing for a long time. We've been on the same team with the Olympics, and then just our brotherhood. That's my brother, man. It's always great to be able to compete and just be on the same floor—period. No matter if it's, like I said, with Team USA, when we're teammates or just competing on our respective clubs."

Lebron also added: "It's always special. I can't even lie. It's always special to be on the floor with a brother of mine."

The matchup must have galvanized James, who recorded 31 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds, in the win. Anthony, who is coming off a successful stretch where he earned Western Conference Player of the Week, scored 15 points, had 1 assist and 3 rebounds. The win for the Lakers maintains their spot atop the Western Conference standings at 20-3.

The Lakers and Trail Blazers will match up twice more this season: They play on December 28th and January 31st.