LeBron James is easily one of the best basketball players of all-time and even in his mid-30s, he has been spectacular while putting up some pretty impressive numbers. Whether you like him or not, there is no denying he is one of the best to ever do it and now, he is trying to pass his knowledge down to the next generation of ballplayers, most notably his son. Bronny James Jr. has been making some pretty special plays out on the court over the last year or so and this season, he is starting his high school basketball career with Sierra Canyon.

Yesterday, Bronny made his debut with the high school and he was trying to make an impact early. As you can imagine, James was on tap to take in the game and prior to tip-off, LeBron and Bronny had a little bit of a conference on the sidelines. The clip was filmed by someone in the stands and shows LeBron telling Bronny how to get some dribbles off in order to throw off the defense.

Bronny was listening intently the whole time and you can tell he is constantly soaking up the information his dad gives him. Bronny will be eligible for University in 2023 and some feel as though he could end up at a top tier school.

Needless to say, Bronny is looking as ready as ever to take the torch from his father.