When LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, it was a foregone conclusion that he would be leveraging his newfound home for a career in films. James had been in movies before but he had yet to star in one. With Space Jam 2, it was a given that he would be the leading man. Last summer, James got to spend much of his time at Warner Brothers studios where he filmed scenes for the movie and got to act alongside the Looney Tunes.

According to Ramona Shelburne, James had one big ask for the production crew. Much like Michael Jordan, James didn't want the production of the film to get in the way of his training regimen for this season. In light of this, Warner Brothers built a gym on their lot, which LeBron used every single day prior to filming. So far, this decision has paid off as LeBron and the Lakers are first place in the Western Conference.

At 35 years old, LeBron needs to stay in shape in order to keep up with the young guns of the league. Year 17 is no joke yet LeBron has managed to be one of the best players in the league. In some people's eyes, he may even be the MVP this season.

Some people thought LeBron's foray into movies would be a distraction but clearly, it's been a blessing in disguise.