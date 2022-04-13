LeBron James has been playing in the NBA for 19 seasons. At the age of 37, LeBron will be heading into his 20th season next year, and in December, he will turn 38. It is almost unfathomable to think that LeBron has been so good for so long, however, he has managed to continue being one of the best players in the entire NBA.

Throughout his career, James has been able to rack up some incredible accomplishments. Four NBA titles, scoring titles, 1st team all NBAs, and even an incredible All-Star Game streak have ultimately made LeBron one of the most iconic players in the league's history. This year, however, he was on a whole new level as he was able to average 30 points per game at 37.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Recently, LeBron acknowledged a wild stat that just goes to show how impressive LeBron truly is. In the graphic below, it was revealed that LeBron was the youngest to average 30 points per game, at the age of 21. Meanwhile, he is also the oldest to average that total. This prompted the King to write "Aging like fine [wine]." Clearly, LeBron is impressed with the way he has been able to maintain his production.





Unfortunately for LeBron, his play wasn't enough to get the Los Angeles Lakers into the playoffs. Instead, the Lakers will now have to retool their roster, and LeBron will have the added pressure of being a huge influence on who is brought in and moved out.

