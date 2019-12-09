LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are on a roll right now. They are first place in the Western Conference and have the best record in the NBA at 21-3. Last night, they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves with LeBron and Anthony Davis putting up 33 and 50 points respectively. The team continues to dominate this season and with only 3 losses in 24 games, there is a real feeling that this team could accomplish something amazing.

After last night's game, LeBron was asked about this particular Lakers team and whether or not it could be an all-time great NBA team. For instance, you have the 72-10 Bulls and the 73-9 Warriors who will forever live in the history books. In typical LeBron fashion, he decided not to get ahead of himself and instead, offered a humble answer.

“I’m the last person you can ask a question like that,” James said, according to Clutch Points. “I live too much in the moment. All I care about is what we did tonight and how we can get better tomorrow. It’s going to be a good road trip for us. Starts in Orlando.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the Lakers will continue their success but based on how the season has gone so far, it seems like they have as good a chance as anyone to win the title.