Zion Williamson came into the NBA with high expectations. In fact, some people felt as though he could even be the next LeBron James thanks to his unique physical traits. People knew that once these two hit the court against each other, it would be a whole lot of fun. The first matchup proved this to be the case as both players put on dominant performances. Last night, the two-faced off again and this time, it was even more fun. LeBron put up 34 points and added 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, Zion scored a career-high 35 points and managed to keep his team in the game. In the end, though, LeBron and the Lakers pulled out a 122-114 win.

The loss comes as a bit of a devastating blow to the Pelicans' playoff chances. The Memphis Grizzlies currently hold the eighth seed and the Pelicans are trying to catch them. After Memphis beat the Lakers on Saturday, it's become clear that LeBron and his team would prefer a Grizzlies matchup. It seems as though LeBron knows good and well how great Zion is and would rather avoid him come playoff time.

For now, the Lakers maintain the first seed in the Western Conference with a record of 46-13.