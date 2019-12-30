Coming into this weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers were on a four-game losing streak. The team was having its worst stretch of the season and they were desperate to get some wins together before things got worse. On Saturday, the Lakers opened the weekend with a huge win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sunday was going to be their biggest test as they took on the surging Dallas Mavericks. In the end, the Lakers came out victorious with a 108-95 victory. As we head into 2020, the Lakers will be on a winning streak.

The Lakers had some pretty great company watching the game at the Staples Center. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was sitting courtside and at one point, he had an iconic moment with LeBron James. In the clip below, LeBron walks over to Kobe and they dap each other up with huge smiles on their faces.

If you're a basketball fan, this is a fantastic moment because it shows one generational player showing respect to another. Both of these men are some of the best to ever do it and are arguably top five all-time. LeBron still has a lot left in the tank before he calls it a career and Lakers fans are hoping he can deliver the team a championship. Bryant was able to give the team five of them and perhaps his energy will rub off on LeBron as he enters this final stretch of his career.