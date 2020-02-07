Last night, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo took part in the NBA All-Star game draft. The two had been chosen as captains and had to make some hard decisions in regards to who they wanted on their squads. Just like last year, Giannis was exposed as a pretty awful general manager. LeBron ended up with the better team and ended up with all of the Western Conference starters on his team. He also picked up the likes of Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, and Russell Westbrook. You can see how the teams shaped up, below.

Team LeBron: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis Team Giannis: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram, Donovan Mitchell

The NBA All-Star game will be taking place on Sunday, February 16th in Chicago. For now, it seems like Team LeBron has a clear advantage although it's an All-Star match so anything can happen. Some guys don't put in very much effort which means the game can be wide open. It also means we will be made privy to a whole lot of offense. We can't wait.