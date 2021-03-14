LB Spiffy Goes Up With The Gang On "Same"

At this rate, Toronto's LB Spiffy is well on his way to doing some big things. The rapper has been steadily dropping hear for the past few years but in the last few months, he's released his project, LB No Pounds, and kept the ball rolling with even more new music. This week, he returned with his latest offering, "Same." Tackling production from Tony Parker, the rapper details his rise from the mud, alongside his friends, as he stacks his money up.

LB Spiffy's latest offering serves as his second single of the year following "Jimmy Choo." With his latest singles out, we're hoping a new project from the Toronto rapper arrives sometime in the coming months. Check out his latest single, "Same" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

In with the gang

She wanna fuck, wanna cool with the gang

I put the ice, put the jewels on the gang