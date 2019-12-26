LaVar Ball is one of the most notorious helicopter parents in the history of pro sports. He is constantly hovering over his three sons who just so happen to be pretty good at basketball. Lonzo is already in the league while LiAngelo has no shot at making the NBA. His youngest son LaMelo currently plays for the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL and has been making quite an impression on the league. In fact, some scouts say he is the best prospect out there and could even go first overall in the 2020 NBA draft.

LaMelo's father has always been one to toot his own horn and in a recent interview, he claimed responsibility for all of LaMelo's success. In fact, LaVar says it was his own league, the JBA, that prepared LaMelo for such greatness.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“I had a league called the JBA, which … I primed him to do like this,” LaVar stated according to vavel.com. “We played in different countries, against older guys, so this is nothing new when I see him get these triple-doubles now. He was doing that in my league but people was throwing that to the side ‘cause they said, ‘Oh, he’s playing for his dad. It don’t count.”

LaVar is known for comments like these so his sudden urge to take credit isn't all that surprising. We can only imagine what he'll do when LaMelo is inevitably a top-five draft pick.