LaVar Ball has been one of the most vocal parents in NBA history although despite all of the antics, people still soak up every single word he says. He is a ratings machine and his sons are box office when it comes to basketball. Recently, his youngest son LaMelo announced that he would be purchasing the NBL team he played for this season, the Illawarra Hawks. Ball is expected to go high in the NBA draft this summer which means he will have plenty of funds to secure such a move.

TMZ caught up with LaVar today where they asked him about LaMelo's latest acquisition. As the Ball family patriarch explained, LaMelo is looking to give young players an opportunity. Not to mention, the team is going to be sponsored by the infamous Big Baller Brand.