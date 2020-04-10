LaVar Ball divulged on whether the Big Baller Brand would help sponsor the club.
LaVar Ball has been one of the most vocal parents in NBA history although despite all of the antics, people still soak up every single word he says. He is a ratings machine and his sons are box office when it comes to basketball. Recently, his youngest son LaMelo announced that he would be purchasing the NBL team he played for this season, the Illawarra Hawks. Ball is expected to go high in the NBA draft this summer which means he will have plenty of funds to secure such a move.
TMZ caught up with LaVar today where they asked him about LaMelo's latest acquisition. As the Ball family patriarch explained, LaMelo is looking to give young players an opportunity. Not to mention, the team is going to be sponsored by the infamous Big Baller Brand.
"It's a lot of guys that come out of high school and they'll get over there in the NBL and guess what? You're not going to shine like that," LaVar said. "And, Melo might see it differently. Like, 'Dang, you get to Melo's team, you're going to get to play. That might be different because it's American over there now.' So, Melo's looking at it like, 'Shoot, they let me do my thing and I got a chance, I'm going to give the next guy a chance.'"
LaMelo is already making big moves early and with LaVar behind him, we can be sure to see some incredible antics over the next little while.
