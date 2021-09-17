Lance Skiiwalker Delivers New EP "Tales From the Telescope"

Today, TDE's Lace Skiiwalker has come through with a brand new EP Tales From The Telescope, a five-track project that showcases the producer's artistic growth. The release marks his first since 2016, when he dropped off his debut album Introverted Intuition.

"Beginning as a producer, music has always and will always be a self-reflection and inward projection first," writes Skiiwalker, speaking on his project in a revealing Instagram post. "These last few years I’ve invested more into myself than ever before: engineering, new equipment, software, and studying. All of that said, I’ve gained so much value in doing something new by expanding my network and had the absolute blessing to work with the incredibly talented people listed below, all who I consider family. It’s all a process and excited to share with you."

And share he has, with Tales From The Telescope serving as an interesting glimpse into Skiiwalker's creative headspace. While the journey may prove a little niche for some, those who can appreciate (largely) instrumental releases will likely find enjoyment in exploring Skiiwalker's latest. Be sure to check it out, especially if you've been jonesing for a quick fix of Top Dawg Entertainment.