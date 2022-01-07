LaMelo has been having a pretty good season thus far as he continues to turn up his game, proving to the league that he is worth every bit of the hype. And just like LaMelo’s game, LaMelo’s signature shoe is quickly turning up the output on unique colorways and collaborations. The next crazy colorway to be announced for the MB.01 is collaborating with Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty.

Unfortunately, no pictures have been released to the public as of yet; however, we do know that they are scheduled to make its debut in February 2022; the LaMelo Ball’s signature Rick and Morty Puma will make waves dressed up in “Jasmine Green” and “Nrgy Rose,” colors that look to pay homage to the popular adult cartoon.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LaMelo recently made waves with the “Buzz City” MB. 01 that paid homage to his current team, and Puma wants a similar reception for his next eye-popping colorway. The Rick and Morty and LaMelo Ball collaboration is scheduled to hit shelves on February 4th, 2022, but as we know, this may be a placeholder, and the actual date may be revealed as we get closer to its release.

In the meantime, sound off in the comment section below and tell us what you hope the shoe looks like and who else you want to collaborate with LaMelo’s signature shoe.