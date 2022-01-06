LaMelo Ball is one of the most exciting young rookies in the entire NBA right now, and with that in mind, it only makes sense that he would have his very own signature basketball shoe. Melo is currently signed to Puma, and his Puma MB.01 was revealed just a few months ago. The silhouette feels like Melo's own unique take on the Kyrie series, especially given the shape and the height of the silhouette.

As for colorways, a new one was recently revealed by Puma themselves. This new offering is called "Buzz City" and it is directly inspired by the Charlotte Hornets. In the images below, you can see that the shoe has a black base to it, all while the upper has wings around the back heel that are electric teal. This teal is also placed on the tongue of the shoe, as well as the back heel where we have M.E.L.O branding.

It appears as though this sneaker is slated to be released on February 4th for a price of $125 USD. If you plan on getting yourself a pair, you will be able to do so over at Puma.com. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via PUMA

