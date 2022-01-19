LaMelo Ball is one of the most consistent young players in the NBA right now. Averaging 20 points per game and quickly becoming one of the league's electrifying players every night his team plays, LaMelo must keep his sneaker game looking crazy and the next colorway for his PUMA MB.01 will make this an easy task.

Coming in a "Grey/Red" color blocking, LaMelo's signature shoe boasts a confident appearance as the shoe's meshy upper is coated in a smoky grey foundation, with laser-red detailing outlining the defiant hits that have worked to make LaMelo's shoe an instant hit amongst fans. The bottom of the sharpshooter's PUMA sneaker features his "RARE" trademark in black decal along with a translucent sole to make the word pop. The tongue features a "1-of-1" stitching that doubles down on LaMelo's unshakeable ambitions.

If you're looking to secure this brand new colorway of the "MB.01", you will be able to make that possible on February 18th when the shoe drops on PUMA.com, retailing at $125 in Men's sizes. Sneakerheads and fans alike will be able to purchase the "Rick & Morty's" on that date as well. Let us know how you feel about the shoe in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for all the happenings and heat coming in 2022.

Image via PUMA

