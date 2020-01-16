LaMelo Ball has been one of the most entertaining young prospects in basketball and some scouts are placing a ton of expectations on the young player. He is being projected to be a top-five pick in the 2020 NBA Draft with some pundits believing he could actually go number one. It remains to be seen whether or not teams will want to draft Ball so early, especially when you consider how active his father is in the careers of his children.

Ball has been playing quite well in the NBL this season although he recently missed 12 games because of a nagging foot injury. Ball has reportedly been out for six weeks which means he would need six weeks of rehab. The season will be over by then so Melo has opted to shut down his season and focus on the draft, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Based on Givony's report, it appears as though LaMelo has fully recovered from his foot injury and will be ready to go by the start of the NBA season. This is great news for NBA teams who might be thinking about drafting the young phenom. This draft class will certainly have quite a few great players and we're interested to see where they will all land.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates on Ball's situation.