If you've been following along the past couple of months, then you may have heard that the youngest of the infamous Ball brothers, LaMelo, is spending his season in the NBL as opposed to playing for a college. This means that LaMelo will get to play against men while also earning some money instead of going through the predatory NCAA system. LaMelo seems to be thriving in the NBL thus far and every time he steps onto the court, it seems as though he is putting up some incredible numbers.

In this latest clip out of Australia, LaMelo is doing even more damage and is showing his range as both a shooter and a playmaker. Ball is all over the court here and continues to make some big plays while leading his team. There are reports that Ball could be a top five pick in the 2020 NBA Entry Draft and if he's able to keep playing like this, there is a good chance he could even go top 3.

The Ball family has faced a ton of scrutiny at the hands of the media over the years but with LaMelo dominating like this, there is reason to believe that a narrative switch could be on the horizon.