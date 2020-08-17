The Los Angeles Lakers will wear their "Black Mamba" jerseys in honor of the late Kobe Bryant following the 1st round of the NBA playoffs, according to Brad Turner of the LA Times.

Harry How / Getty Images

"If Lakers advance past 1st round of playoffs over Portland, they plan to wear the Black Mamba jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant in following rounds. Jersey features a snakeskin print on the outside. Bryant, daughter Gianna and 7 others died in a helicopter crash in January," Turner wrote on Twitter, Sunday night.

In July, Lakers star LeBron James said "A day doesn't go by when I don't think about him," referring to Bryant.

"He's still with us," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel added. "Anytime a group like ours goes through something so emotionally deep, I just think it forms bonds. It strengthened our group. You never want something like that to happen, but I do think that's the effect of something like that."

The Black Mamba jerseys were originally revealed in 2017 as the Lakers' City Edition jerseys.

Bryant and his daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in late January. He is survived by Vanessa, and their three daughters.

[Via]