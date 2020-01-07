This season has been huge for the Los Angeles Lakers as they have proven themselves as one of the best teams in the entire NBA. With a record of 29-7, the Lakers are the best team in the Western Conference and continue to dominate night in and night out. Heading into this last stretch of the season, the team has some huge personnel decisions to make. Simply put, the team has to decide whether or not this roster is good enough to win a championship.

Kyle Kuzma's name has been thrown around in trade scenarios quite a bit recently and according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the young talent could be a part of a bigger package. Marks is reporting that the Lakers are considering a trade package that includes Kuzma, DeMarcus Cousins, and Quinn Cook.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

If the Lakers could get a decent return for this package, there is a real possibility it could happen. Rajon Rondo has played poorly this season and some feel as though the Lakers could get a good backup point guard in exchange for these three players. For now, Marks' report remains just that. The Lakers are simply doing their due diligence and gauging the market. Should they come across a deal they like, the trade deadline could become very interesting.