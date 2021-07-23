If you are a Los Angeles Lakers fan, then you probably know the purple and gold need at least another star player if they want to keep up with the rest of the league. The Los Angeles Clippers are a better team now all while the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, and Denver Nuggets are teams that will be at the top of the Western Conference for years to come. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are phenomenal players, however, they're going to need help if they want to win another title.

This offseason, the Lakers are expected to make some big moves and some believe that guys like Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma could very well be on their way elsewhere. After all, these players struggled in the postseason and the Lakers need some more veterans that can match the energy of the championship-winning team from 2020.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

According to reporter Broderick Turner of The Los Angeles Times, the Lakers could very well find that veteran presence in Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. Both players can go where they want this summer and both former Raptors stars have been linked to the Lakers. After all, these two used to play together and they were best friends while on the Raptors. If these two were to come to the purple and gold, it would be a match-made in heaven.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Of course, the Lakers would need to clear out some cap space in order to make this work, however, it seems like both Lowry and DeRozan are content with taking a pay cut if it means competing for a championship in the city of Angels.

