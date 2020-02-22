The Los Angeles Lakers plan to waive one of their biggest signings from last offseason, DeMarcus Cousins, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

The former All-Star is a reportedly a popular player in the locker room, but on the court, he's been unable to contribute in the slightest, after suffering a torn ACL in August.

The team was able to apply for a disabled player exception since Cousins is set to miss the entire season. The exception is still worth $1.75 million, which is much higher than the league minimum of $694,702.

News of Cousins' release is surprising, considering head coach Frank Vogel was optimistic about his return for a playoff run over All-Star weekend: "I'm not even sure where he's at with exactly what he's doing day-to-day. I just still know he's a long way away, but they've said they're not ruling out him returning."

Cousins is expected to be waived in order for the team to bring in newly released forward, Markieff Morris. Morris will be joining his brother, Clippers forward Marcus Morris in Los Angeles.

"That's my brother man. Man, if he goes to L.A., then I'm gonna be in Staples Center all the time. I think maybe to y'all it might be weird that I'm going to all his games, but that's what'll probably happen. And we'll probably get a house together," Marcus said, in regards to his brother joining the Lakers.

Morris clears waivers on Sunday, at which point, Cousins would be officially released.