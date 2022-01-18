Frank Vogel has been the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers for three seasons now and with an NBA title to his name, you would think his job is safe. Unfortunately, when you coach for the Lakers, the expectations are exceptionally high, and if you have three superstars on your team with nothing to show for it, it's very likely that you are going to struggle to keep your job.

Prior to last night's game against Utah Jazz, the Lakers had lost three in a row including a 37-point blowout against the Denver Nuggets. According to Bill Oram and Sam Amick of The Athletic, these losses were so bad that Vogel's job is currently on the line. Had the Lakers lost to the Jazz, it is very likely he would have been fired after the game. Even after the win, there is no guarantee that Vogel will keep his job.

Elsa/Getty Images

Per The Athletic:

"By the time the Lakers and Jazz tipped off on Monday night, sources said, Vogel was coaching for his job after he narrowly avoided being fired in the wake of the 37-point loss in Denver 48 hours earlier. Had a scene like that repeated itself against the Jazz, many believed it would have been Vogel’s last game. With the Lakers (22-22) now seventh in the West and the midway point of the season behind them, sources say the organization’s decision-makers are closely monitoring the key question of whether Vogel still has command of the locker room."

The Lakers are now an even .500 this season which is where they have hovered all season long. They are also seventh in the Western Conference standings, which means if the season ends today, they would be subjected to the play-in round.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the NBA world.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

[Via]