One of the best parts of the NBA season, aside from the playoffs, is the games that are played on Christmas Day. After a morning full of opening gifts and eating breakfast with your family, you're able to sit down for the rest of the day and enjoy some basketball. These games are usually played between rivals and tend to be a good preview for future playoff matches. The league also tends to schedule these games based on what happens in free agency since even better rivalries can be formed.

Well, that's exactly what happened this year as according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will headline Christmas Day. Of course, this will feature the dynamic duo of Anthony Davis & LeBron James against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Some of the other Christmas Day games are New Orleans vs Denver, Toronto vs Boston, Philadelphia vs Milwaukee, and Houston vs Golden State. These are all going to be some pretty interesting rivalries this season so if you're a fan of one of these teams, Christmas Day is going to be an absolute treat.

Which Christmas Day games are you most excited about? Sound off in the comments below.