Lady Wray Shares Her New Single "Through It All"

Over 20-years deep in the game, and Lady Wray's consistency is worth the wait for new music. The singer launched her career alongside Missy Elliott before heading over to Roc-A-Fella where she contributed vocals to Cam'ron's Purple Haze. However, her solo career has continued to make an imprint in R&B over the past decade. Five years since the release of Queen Alone, and she's been slowly unveiling new singles for her fans.

Since 2019, she's unloaded plenty of new singles like "Under The Sun" and "Games People Play." Her latest single, "Through It All" caps off the collection of songs that have been bundled up into an EP of the same name. Teaming up with El Michels Affair, once again, the soulful new record is led by pitched-up vocal samples on the hook as Wray flexes her vocal chops.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

We're not even perfect friends

I hate when people love pretend

Every night we kiss and hug

Oh, I'm so glad it's you