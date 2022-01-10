Lady Wray Brings Some Much Needed Soul On "Joy & Pain"

It's been over five years since Lady Wray released her last full-length project, Queen Alone. The R&B vet has remained active but it was the 12-track project that helped reintroduce her to the world 18 years after the release of her debut album. Nearly six years later, and it appears that she's preparing to bless fans with a new full-length before the month ends.

Ahead of its release, she delivered an eight-song EP to set the tone for what's to come. Joy & Pain brings Wray and Leon Michels back together for a warm and soulful collection of songs.

Lady Wray's forthcoming album, Piece Of Me is due out on Jan. 28th. Keep your eyes peeled for that and make sure you press play on Wray's Joy & Pain EP below.