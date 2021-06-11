Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have been on a roll in the playoffs although there have been some games where the team has gone completely cold. Game 3 against the Boston Celtics turned out to be one of those games and last night against the Milwaukee Bucks, it happened all over again. The Nets struggled to score and in the end, they were defeated by a score of 86-83, which is reminiscent of a game from the 2000s.

During the Nets' final possession, Bruce Brown had two opportunities to score the go-ahead basket which would have given the Nets the win. However, he missed by a mile on both occasions which led to a lot of slander on social media, despite his 16-point performance. After the game, Irving spoke on Brown's missed shots and how the loss was far from Brown's fault.

“Usually, Bruce puts us in a great position to at least have something at the rim that goes in, but tonight it just didn’t go for us. It’s not on him. It’s not on any one person. Just got to execute,” Irving said.

Despite this loss, the Nets are still up 2-1 in the series and it seems likely that they will be able to close it out. While this series may very well go six games, the Nets have more firepower and this was just a small setback in what is proving to be a deep playoff run.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images